Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CFO Michael Ruppert Sells 1,172 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CFO Michael Ruppert sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $60,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,687,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mercury Systems Stock Performance
Mercury Systems stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 373,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,083. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- Why Healthy Retail Sales Numbers Bode Well for Coke and Pepsi
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.