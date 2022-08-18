Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CFO Michael Ruppert Sells 1,172 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CFO Michael Ruppert sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $60,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,687,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Mercury Systems stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 373,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,083. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

About Mercury Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

