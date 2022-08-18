Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,288 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $575,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

IGV opened at $310.20 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.80.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

