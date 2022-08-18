Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VEU opened at $52.07 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

