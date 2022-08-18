Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,234,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after purchasing an additional 56,454 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 81.8% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

