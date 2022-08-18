Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $139.09 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

