Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 5,367 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing stock opened at $167.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.91. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

