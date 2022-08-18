Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 36,533 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,533 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

