Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 339.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IJS opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.