Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $13.25 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,898 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,418,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,210,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 223,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,141,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33.

