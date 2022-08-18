Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 257,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $73,376,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $257.80 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.33 and a 200-day moving average of $252.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

