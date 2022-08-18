Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,933 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after buying an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after buying an additional 705,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,871,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.