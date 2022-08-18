Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,933 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after buying an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after buying an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,634,000 after buying an additional 705,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,871,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.