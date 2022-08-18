Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Shares Down 3.1%

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Melco International Development Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Melco International Development Company Profile
Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melco International Development (MDEVF)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- Why Healthy Retail Sales Numbers Bode Well for Coke and Pepsi
Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.