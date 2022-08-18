Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Stake Boosted by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 370.7% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,580,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 817,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 224,300 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSAC opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

