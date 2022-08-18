Mdex (MDX) One Day Volume Hits $5.66 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Mdex has a market cap of $83.44 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0915 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,516,766 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

Mdex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

