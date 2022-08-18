McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Increased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in McKesson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in McKesson by 11.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,396 shares of company stock valued at $14,471,365. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson Increases Dividend

Shares of MCK traded down $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $365.29. 8,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,361. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.