McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,087 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $50,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $93.79. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.