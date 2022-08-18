McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Purchases 500 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3,291.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after buying an additional 135,218 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP opened at $100.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $107.10.

