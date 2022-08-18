McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

TIP stock opened at $115.05 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average is $119.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

