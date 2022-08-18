McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $278,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

HD opened at $325.36 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.37. The firm has a market cap of $334.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.50.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

