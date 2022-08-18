McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after buying an additional 118,709 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

