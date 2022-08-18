McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys 1,959 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,436.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Neogen news, Director Ronald D. Green purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,448. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neogen Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

