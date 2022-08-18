MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.84. MaxCyte shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 1,396 shares.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $595.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 3,235,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $13,912,856.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,735,786 shares in the company, valued at $46,163,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 588.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at $160,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

