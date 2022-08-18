MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.84. MaxCyte shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 1,396 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
MaxCyte Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $595.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.
Insider Transactions at MaxCyte
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 588.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at $160,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
Featured Stories
