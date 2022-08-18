Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.68. Maverix Metals shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 624 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday.

Maverix Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $548.14 million, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 17.91.

Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maverix Metals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 62.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

