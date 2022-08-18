Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.68. Maverix Metals shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 624 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday.
Maverix Metals Trading Up 0.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $548.14 million, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 17.91.
Maverix Metals Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maverix Metals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Maverix Metals Company Profile
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
