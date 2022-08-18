Matthew B. Murphy Acquires 7,500 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $21,300.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at $153,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NAUT stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Nautilus Biotechnology

NAUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

