Mate Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Mate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mate has a total market cap of $1,066.20 and approximately $31.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mate has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mate alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.