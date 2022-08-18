MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCFT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $26.56. 118,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,893. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $479.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

