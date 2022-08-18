MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCFT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
MasterCraft Boat Price Performance
NASDAQ MCFT traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $26.56. 118,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,893. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $479.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.83.
About MasterCraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
