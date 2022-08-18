Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.34-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Masimo also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.80.

MASI stock traded down $5.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.11. 10,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.63. Masimo has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Masimo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 98.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

