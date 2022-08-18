Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Marten Transport has increased its dividend by an average of 114.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marten Transport has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $329.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTN. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on Marten Transport to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

