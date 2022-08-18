Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.47-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.80.

VAC stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $150.29. 6,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,387. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.35.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

