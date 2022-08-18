Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 10,763 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,310,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,258,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.