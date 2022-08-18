Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

