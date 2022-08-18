Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in MarketAxess by 18.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $274.25 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.01 and a 52 week high of $487.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.96.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

