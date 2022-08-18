Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $2.25 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP opened at $434.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.04.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

