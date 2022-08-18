Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CVCO opened at $279.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.04. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.47 and a 12-month high of $327.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research report on Monday.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.