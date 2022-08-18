Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VOO stock opened at $392.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

