Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 78.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in ASML by 44.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $557.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $577.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

