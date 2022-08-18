Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,185 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,782.85.

Shares of BHP opened at $56.55 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The stock's 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

