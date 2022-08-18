Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,244,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,115,000 after buying an additional 1,421,055 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,558,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,328,000 after buying an additional 274,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,258,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,392,000 after acquiring an additional 632,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $32.51 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

