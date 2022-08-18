Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 396 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $86,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign stock opened at $204.78 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

