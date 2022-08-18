Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 10,494 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

