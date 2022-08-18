Mark Aslett Sells 3,507 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CEO Mark Aslett sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $180,084.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,482,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.48. 373,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,083. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.91, a PEG ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,596 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mercury Systems

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

