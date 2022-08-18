Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Insider Gregory A. Laberge Sells 2,155 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $87,169.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMI traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.49. 89,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,235. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.97. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $58.33.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.20. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMI. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,875,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

See Also

