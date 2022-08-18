Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.68

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $5.44. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 10,931 shares changing hands.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 374,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

