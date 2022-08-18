Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.68

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $5.44. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 10,931 shares changing hands.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.55.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
Further Reading
