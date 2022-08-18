Main Management LLC Sells 140,294 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Main Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,294 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $746,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 91,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,561. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $39.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

