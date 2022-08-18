Main Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Main Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,563,000 after buying an additional 711,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,366,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.28. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $113.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.361 dividend. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

