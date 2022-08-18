Main Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Main Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 343.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,301 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 2.6% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $24,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.96. 407,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,994,210. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $136.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

