Main Management LLC Purchases 1,746 Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $40.31. 128,187 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87.

