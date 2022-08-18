Main Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Main Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223,418 shares during the period. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $61.87. 3,150,639 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.