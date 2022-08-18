Main Management LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Main Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.3% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Main Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $13,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.96. 101,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,587,453. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.94 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.29.

