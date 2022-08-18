Main Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.2% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $21,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

VHT stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.55. 454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,516. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.95. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

